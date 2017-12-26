Duke Warner Realty Celebrates 50 Years of Business

Duke Warner Realty (DWR) was established in 1967 by Duke and Kitty Warner. Their philosophy was to establish a first-rate real estate company sensitive to their customer’s needs. Believing, wholeheartedly, if they treated their customers fair and square, they would keep coming back and bring new customers with them.

That is exactly what happened…

A little history

Initially, Duke Warner Realty was a small family-owned operation that was located on Third Street. In 1992, they acquired the property on Newport Avenue and built the office they currently work out of. Additionally, the DWR staff has grown considerably since building the new property.

Originally, when Central Oregon was less developed, they specialized in bare land, farms and ranches. As the population increased, the business included more and more residential properties, and today they represent a good mix of nearly every property type on the market.

Duke Warner Family

Over the years Kitty and Duke contributed a considerable amount of time and energy to the Central Oregon Association of Realtors. A tradition the younger crowd is carrying on today, as many of the DWR brokers are also involved in various charitable organizations in the community.

Duke Warner Realty is still an independent brokerage, and not associated with a franchise. Larry Jacobs, Kitty Warner and Kit Korish have been partners in the business since 1982. Several years ago, they added some younger generations to the partnership which now includes Jason Boone, Rob Eggers, Terry Skjersaa, Kris Warner and Kim Warner. Kris Warner is the acting Designated Principal Broker.

The next 50 years

Duke Warner Realty’s brokers share this philosophy, and today the firm is widely-known for its personalized service and reliability. Unlike many real estate firms, Duke Warner Realty has little turnover in personnel. Years after a transaction is complete, a client, their relative or friend can return knowing that he or she will find the same personal care — and most likely, the same broker.

With this kind of reputation, Duke Warner Realty’s success has endured through good times and bad. The company is here to stay, and its brokers are interested and actively involved in our wonderful community.

www.dukewarner.com