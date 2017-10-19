Dutch Bros ‘Buck For Kids’ Day

On September 29, Dutch Bros celebrated its annual Buck For Kids day and raised $414,233. All 292 stands donated $1 from each drink sold to the local children’s organization of their choice in honor of National Coffee Day.

“National Coffee Day provides us an opportunity to thank our customers for being so amazing,” said Travis Boersma, CEO and co-founder Dutch Bros. “More importantly, it is inspiring to see people rally to support youth in all our communities.”

Through Buck for Kids, Dutch Bros locations in Bend, Redmond and Sisters raised $8,238.23 for the Family Resource Center. The Family Resource Center provides support to parents of children ages 0–17 throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties. By increasing parents’ ability to parent reliably, responsively and sensitively, the Family Resource Center helps build bright, healthy futures and strong families throughout Central Oregon.

Dutch Bros has given to local youth organizations for ten years through Buck For Kids day. However, two years ago, the company moved the day to coincide with National Coffee Day to increase the impact coffee lovers can have on youth in their local communities.

To date, Dutch Bros’ Buck for Kids has raised more than $1.75 million for local youth organizations, $414,233 this year alone. Each Dutch Bros location is locally operated and proceeds from the day go to nonprofits as they mentor, support and better the lives of youth throughout the area.

