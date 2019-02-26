Dutch Bros & Customers Raise $351,561 for More Than 1 Million Meals for the Hungry

(Photo | Courtesy of Dutch Bros)

Annual Dutch Luv Day Fundraiser Surpasses Goal, Serves Communities in Seven States

On Thursday, February 14, Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers celebrated Valentine’s Day with the annual ‘Dutch Luv Day,’ raising enough money for more than one million meals for local food banks in seven states.

“To provide quality food for people who are hungry warms my heart,” said Travis Boersma, co-founder and CEO of Dutch Bros. “Being a part of this special day is an honor.”

Dutch Bros donated $1 from each drink sold on Dutch Luv Day. Each dollar, on average, helps serve three meals. This year, Dutch Bros surpassed its million-meal goal, raising $351,561.

“Part of our mission at Dutch Bros is to make a massive difference one cup at a time,” said Joth Ricci, president of Dutch Bros. “Our customers help us live that mission every day. It’s remarkable what we can do when our communities come together.”

Dutch Luv Day started as a canned food drive in 2007 before evolving into its current format, which allows individual food banks the flexibility to buy the food they need in their communities.

Click here to find a list of organizations supported by Dutch Luv Day.

dutchbros.com