Dutch Bros. Supports Hunger Relief

(Photo | Courtesy of NeighborImpact)

NeighborImpact is partnering with the country’s largest independent drive-through coffee company, Dutch Bros Coffee, to raise awareness and funds for hunger relief.

On Friday, February 14, Dutch Bros will celebrate Valentine’s Day with Dutch Luv Day, where $1 from each drink sold is donated to organizations dedicated to creating stronger, healthier communities through hunger relief efforts. On average, $1 can provide three meals to families in need. Central Oregon Dutch Bros locations have chosen to direct their Dutch Luv Day funds to NeighborImpact.

NeighborImpact is Central Oregon’s largest nonprofit organization, serving nearly 50,000 households annually in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. NeighborImpact’s Food Bank program is the regional affiliate of the Oregon Food Bank. The program collects and distributes nearly three million pounds of food to 51 local agencies every year. More than 20,000 individuals are helped at emergency food sites every month during the year.

This is the 14th year Dutch Bros and its customers have supported organizations fighting food insecurity. Dutch Luv Day began as a canned food drive in 2007 and has grown into an incredible, annual one-day fundraising event. Harnessing the impact of more than 360 locations in seven states, every dollar raised goes to an organization that addresses a community’s specific needs. To date, the company has donated more than $1.1 million to hunger relief efforts.

“Valentine’s Day is all about love, and there’s no better way to share the Dutch Luv than to give back to organizations that are dedicated to defeating food insecurity in our communities,” said Keith Thomajan, chief of staff at Dutch Bros Coffee. “The collective impact we can make by working together is at the heart of our company and Dutch Luv Day.”

In 2019, Dutch Bros and its customers donated more than $350,000 dollars, providing more than 1 million meals for local communities. This year, Dutch Bros hopes to exceed that number. For more information, or to find a Dutch Bros location near you, visit dutchbros.com.

neighborimpact.org • dutchbros.com