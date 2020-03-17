East Cascade Works Addresses Coronavirus, Business and WorkSource

Are you an employer concerned about the market and potential impact the COVID-19 could have on your bottom line? If you are a business owner who may be struggling with the potentiality of a temporary/permanent layoff or closure, WorkSource’s Rapid Response team can provide timely resources such as unemployment insurance, health insurance, labor union support, financial assistance and support services to ensure needs are met. For more information visit: oregon.gov/highered/institutions-programs/workforce/Pages/workforce-employers-layoffs.aspx.

Oregon’s WorkShare program may provide an alternative for employers who are considering a layoff situation. Instead of reducing staff, an employer reduces the hours of work for a group of workers. Partial unemployment insurance benefits are then paid to supplement workers’ reduced wages. For more specific details and eligibility requirements visit: oregon.gov/employ/Businesses/WorkShare/Pages/Work%20Share%20Home%20Page.aspx.

To initiate a Rapid Response effort or for more information, please contact Stefanie Siebold, Director of Programs, with the East Cascades Works at 541-213-0684. 514-904-5012 or email at stefanie@ecworks.org.

If you are an employee who has recently missed work, have seen your hours reduced or have been displaced as a result of COVID-19, you may be eligible for unemployment insurance. Further, individuals who apply for unemployment insurance DO NOT need to visit a WorkSource Center to complete the application. An online application and instructions for applying may be found at: oregon.gov/employ/Unemployment/Pages/default.aspx.

For more resources and to find out more about what resources are available by phone or video conference, go online to: oregon.gov/employ/Pages/COVID-19.aspx or call your local WorkSource Center.

WorkSource Bend

1645 NE Forbes Road Suite 101

Bend 97701

541-388-6070

WorkSource Redmond

2158 SE College Loop, Suite B

Redmond 97756

541-548-8196

eastcascadesworks.org