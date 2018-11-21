(Moo Moo Belle, photo courtesy of Eberhard’s Dairy)

Eberhard’s Dairy was founded by John Eberhard, Sr. in 1951. John immigrated to the United States in 1926, leaving behind his 13 siblings and their small dairy farm in the village of Schanis, Switzerland. Eberhard’s Dairy began as a Swift and Company cream buying station, with John purchasing farm separated cream from local farmers and turning it into sweet cream butter for the Central Oregon community.

In 1967, the dairy, known at the time as Eberhard’s Heart of Oregon, began processing milk, buttermilk, half & half, chocolate milk, whipping cream, sour cream, cottage cheese and ice cream. This year, Eberhard’s has expanded once again at the request of its customers to bring you Eberhard’s Organic Creamery. This single-sourced line of organic milks from Poland Dairy in Madras, Oregon includes skim, 2%, and whole milk. Nearly 70 years after Eberhard’s founding, you can find time time-tested delicious favorites along with the new selection of organic offerings at your local Central Oregon grocery store.

With the holiday season upon us, it is a great time to support local business. Go local by filling up your cart with Eberhard’s fresh whipping cream, tasty sour cream and real butter and let Eberhard’s help you bring your family’s time-tested recipes to life. And don’t forget Moo Moo Belle’s favorite, Eberhard’s award-winning Egg Nog.

Visit eberhardsdairy.com for festive recipe ideas featuring Eberhard’s Old Fashioned Egg Nog and to learn more about your hometown dairy.