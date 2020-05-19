EDCO May Virtual PubTalk — Thursday, May 28 @ 5pm

Welcome to another edition of Quarantine PubTalk! This month we will cover a wide variety of topics, from footwear industry veterans to podcast innovations to gaming companies.

We are thankful to be able to stream this content free of charge to the entrepreneurial community, thanks to our supportive sponsors. Grab your favorite local beverage and join us!

Keynote:

Kirk Richardson, Former President & Current Senior Advisor, KEEN Footwear

Pitching Company:

Brian Wald, Co-Founder & CEO, Nota

Company Update:

Austin Anderson, Founder & CEO, Rupie

Company Spotlight

Brian Wald, Co-Founder & CEO

Nota

Have you ever listened to a podcast, heard something interesting, and then had to stop what you’re doing to take a note? Nota updates the podcast user experience in a new, smarter, visually enhanced way. The platform consists of a mobile app that lets listeners see, save and share noteworthy items from their favorite podcasts, while enabling podcast hosts to manage, measure and monetize their content.

Join Us Virtually

A Little Good News Goes A Long Way

Oregon Spirit Distillers has been making whiskey for the past ten years…and hand sanitizer for the past ten weeks. Deschutes Brewery helped them pivot by sending eight full-time employees so they can keep up with the demand for both their award-winning liquors and the production of hand sanitizer. Thank you to BendBroadband Business for sponsoring this video.

Don’t miss Episode #3 of EDCO’s Resource Check-In Podcast featuring REDI’s Jon Stark and Damon Runberg with the State of Oregon Employment Department as they discuss Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the future of our region, and how to prepare to reopen your business.

We will continue to highlight local companies that are successfully navigating this crisis to help inspire others to think outside the box. To sponsor these efforts, email Erin Reilly.

Don’t Miss REDI’s Annual Luncheon — Online — May 26

Events are going to look different for a while, but the NYT’s Bestselling Author and REDI Annual Luncheon keynote’s message is more important to share now more than ever. Thanks to the event sponsors, REDI is offering this virtual program at a deep discount.

Join your local business community and learn from Zach Mercurio about what authentic purpose is and how it scientifically works to motivate people and organizations. Support REDI and register here

edcoinfo.com