EDCO’s March PubTalk Taking Place Virtually This Thursday

During these constantly changing times, we want to try and stay consistent. While we can’t be together in person, we will still deliver a full PubTalk program, just in a different way…for free. The below speakers will broadcast their presentations live via EDCO’s YouTube channel from multiple different locations. Here is where the program will be streaming: EDCO’s YouTube channel.

What we’re doing later this week may not be perfect, but we continually tell our local businesses to get creative; now it’s now up to us to do the same. Thank you to all the PubTalk sponsors, vendors and companies who continue to show their support and allow us to try these new things.

So order takeout from your favorite restaurant (here’s a list of to-go restaurants that are still operating as of now), grab a local beverage of your choosing and join us from the comfort of your living room this Thursday from 6-7:30pm.

Keynote Speaker:

Ben Nahir, PhD, MBA

Senior Venture Associate, Elevate Capital; Program Manager, TiE Global Angels & TiE Oregon

Topic: After the Check: Lessons Learned from a Failed Investment

Pitching Company:

Steven Sloop, Founder, OnTo Technology

Company Update:

Mark Shenfield, Founder, PAWKET TREATS

