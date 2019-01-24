Enroll in Free Diabetes Prevention Program

Deschutes County Health Services announces upcoming dates for the Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon program in Bend, Redmond and La Pine. This year-long lifestyle change program can prevent at-risk adults from developing type 2 diabetes.

Interested community members can attend a one-hour introductory session:

Bend: January 29, 1-2pm at Mike Maier Services Building, 1130 NW Harriman

Redmond: February 26, 1-2pm at Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood

La Pine: March 6, 4-5pm at La Pine Community Health Center, 51600 Huntington Road

Adults with prediabetes — a condition marked by higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are five to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with prediabetes will develop type 2 diabetes within three years if they do not take steps to prevent it. It is estimated that one in three American adults has prediabetes. People can find out if they may be at risk for diabetes by taking this test or talking to their health care provider.

Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, participants will learn the skills they need to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress. Groups meet once a week for 16 weeks, then one to two times each month for the remainder of the year. The program provides a supportive environment alongside people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together, participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.

Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Deschutes County Health Services was awarded funding from the Central Oregon Health Council to coordinate the Diabetes Prevention Program in Central Oregon with multiple partners.

