EPA Approves Funding for Oregon’s Plan to Improve Drinking Water, Wastewater Infrastructure

(Photo | Pexels)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it has approved funding to support Oregon’s $35 million plan for key drinking water projects and $190 million plan to improve wastewater and irrigated agriculture infrastructure, to restore streams and to address nonpoint source pollution.

The sources of funding for Oregon’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan include an $14.4 million grant from EPA (of which $9.4 million is available for projects), $2.8 million in state matching funds and interest earnings and repayments from previous DWSRF loans.

Similarly, the sources of funding for Oregon’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan include a $17.9 million grant from EPA, $3.5 million in state matching funds, along with $168 million in interest earnings and repayments from previous CWSRF loans.

“The state revolving fund program is essential to providing all Americans the clean and safe water they deserve,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Chris Hladick. “EPA is very proud to support Oregon’s plan and we remain committed to helping communities in the state with infrastructure improvements that protect their water resources and public health.”

The EPA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program provides low interest loans for the construction of drinking water treatment facilities and other projects and activities vital to ensuring the delivery of clean and safe drinking water at the tap. The loans help communities keep water rates more affordable while addressing local water infrastructure challenges. Similarly, the Clean Water State Revolving Fund helps states fund large wastewater and other water quality projects.

Some of the projects to be funded in the state’s 2020 DWSRF plan include:

$2.1 million for the Crystal Springs/Odell Water Company consolidation project. This project will help address issues with nitrates and total coliform at the spring source used by Odell Water Company.

$9.3 million for the City of Lakeview’s water treatment system improvements project. The project will include treatment for iron, manganese and arsenic, as well as replace distribution piping and make improvements to municipal wells.

$614,150 for the City of Cannon Beach to complete a system-wide water meter replacement project. More than 1,700 water meters will be replaced with automatic meters, which will save water system resources and help educate consumers about water consumption.

A full list of Oregon’s DWSRF projects to be funded can be found at:

oregon.gov/oha/PH/HEALTHYENVIRONMENTS/DRINKINGWATER/SRF/Pages/iup.aspx

Oregon DEQ’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund program offers below-market rate loans and bond purchases to public agencies for planning, design, construction and implementation of the following water quality improvement projects:

Wastewater collection, treatment, water reuse and disposal systems

Nonpoint source water pollution control projects

Development and implementation of management plans for the Tillamook Bay and Lower Columbia River federally designated estuaries.

The state’s Intended Use Plan includes 29 loan applications for a total of $190,385,122 in requested funding. Wastewater projects in line to be funded include:

$10.5 million to Baker City to design and construct a wastewater treatment facility and effluent disposal improvement to eliminate effluent discharge into the Powder River.

$10 million to Bend to construct “Bend Septic Solutions,” which will provide gravity sewers for a Southeast Bend neighborhood of approximately 160 homes that are currently using septic tanks.

$9 million to Dallas to design and construct the Dallas WWTF Recycled Water Project. The city will use treated municipal wastewater for industrial paper manufacturing and system cooling as well as irrigation of a public park landscape. The project will reduce demand on the city’s limited drinking water supply by an estimated 45 percent, because it will no longer need to be used for public park landscape irrigation.

$38.8 million to Klamath Falls to design and construct the Spring Street Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrade. The project will help protect fish and aquatic life, improve infrastructure and meet future NPDES permit requirements for public health and water quality.

A full list of Oregon’s CWSRF projects to be funded can be found at:

oregon.gov/deq/wq/Documents/cwsrf-2020IUP.pdf

For more information about EPA’s State Revolving Fund Programs, visit epa.gov/dwsrf or epa.gov/cwsrf.

epa.gov/cwsrf • oregon.gov