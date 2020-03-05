Epic Aircraft Receives Flying Magazine Editors’ Choice Award

Epic Aircraft has been selected to receive Flying Magazine’s prestigious Editors’ Choice (EC) Award for 2019, which recognizes the year’s best products, technologies, ideas and innovations within the general aviation industry.

During its selection process, the editors at Flying Magazine identify and evaluate the most innovative aviation products introduced during the preceding 12 months, recognizing both the creativity and dedication of the teams behind those products.

“We are excited to recognize Epic Aircraft as an Editors’ Choice Award winner,” said Julie Boatman, Flying Magazine Editor-in-Chief. “Their story is one of continuous innovation, first elevating the concept of ‘kit aircraft’ in the experimental market and then successfully concluding a seven-year journey toward FAA certification for their E1000 all-carbon-fiber aircraft design. It’s a legacy of grit, determination and an unwavering belief in their product.”

In addition to Epic, other EC recipients include: Texas Aircraft Colt LSA, uAvionix tailBeacon ADS-B technology, Tecnam P2012 Traveller piston twin and Sporty’s PJ2 backup radio. All five winners will vie for the magazine’s coveted 2020 Flying Innovation Award, to be announced at EAA AirVenture in July.

“We are honored to receive Flying Magazine’s Editors’ Choice Award,” said Epic CEO, Doug King. “Achieving FAA certification was a tremendous accomplishment for our entire team and we are thrilled to finally be delivering this game-changing aircraft to our customers.”

Epic Aircraft specializes in the design and manufacture of an all-carbon-fiber single-engine turboprop aircraft. Powered by the Pratt & Whitney 1200-HP PT6A-67A engine, the newly certified E1000 flies at max cruise speeds of 333 knots, climbs at 4,000 feet per minute, operates up to 34,000 feet and offers a full fuel payload in excess of 1,000 pounds.

Epic has more than 80 advance deposits for the E1000 from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central/South America, Europe, Russia and South Africa. The company owns two production facilities, totaling over 300,000 square feet, at its Bend Airport headquarters. It is currently running two production shifts, with plans to further expand operations and staff to support deliveries of 50 aircraft a year.

