ET2C – A Global Leader as a Sourcing Agent for China

Why DO you need a Sourcing Agent?

In today’s global and bustling economy, finding a sourcing agent is of the utmost importance. When it comes to the most popular place to source, China is almost always first mentioned as a global leader in outsourcing. That being said, it is imperative that you make sure that your business is only operating with a reliable sourcing agent.

In 2001, a company, the called e-trade2china, came onto the scene at first only offering a web-based sourcing platform. In the years following ET2C desire to move away from the usual Pearl River and Delta locations, brought them to exciting marketplaces. Realizing that they wanted to create real relationships, they expanded their vision to become a top sourcing agent. Although they got their start in Shanghai, China, the years following included incredible expansion to major markets around the world.

Helpful Tips To Choose the Best Agent for Your Business

There are quite a few important features to look out for when choosing your sourcing agent from China or elsewhere. First and perhaps the most important is quality assurance and control. When you are dealing with any international partner you want to make sure that they are capable of excellent quality assurance and quality control. This begins with a streamlined system that allows for no mistake. For example, if you source an agent without an integrated and automated quality control system that is carefully guarded by the company, your products could end up in the wrong country, partially manufactured or never show up at all. These types of critical errors can cost your company millions!

ET2C, for example, has an entire company in Mexico dedicated to quality control and order tracking to avoid these types of expensive mistakes.

With that in mind, you will want to see how long and how effective your China sourcing agent has been. Do they have years of positive feedback and a deep understanding of the Asian market? How about sourcing and product knowledge? Have they worked with minimum order quantities before, allowing them to support a small or large business?

Other important factors to consider are if your sourcing agent has a variety of import and export options. In other words, don’t choose a one trick pony, for a sourcing agent. If they can only procure for a small niche of your company, you are better off choosing a larger sourcing agent in China. ET2C has over 2000 suppliers, providing an astonishing array of items from furniture, to jewelry, clothing and industrial goods. Make sure your sourcing agent has in China has this far of a reach so you can use one service for all of your needs.

Last but certainly not least, make sure your sourcing agent is a real global leader that can handle shipping, logistics and is committed to sustainability and ethics. ET2C expanded into the United Kingdom right away continued into Hong Kong, to service the Swedish, German and American markets, followed by Vietnam, India, Mexico, and Turkey. In each country, they have established a strong report and relationships all over the world.

Wrap-Up

When it comes to choosing a sourcing agent do your homework. Like ET2C, your partner should be a procurement superhero, capable of handling challenging logistics, suppliers, and quality integrity. Stay away from sourcing agents in China, that have no other partnership and instead choose a global leader to take your company to the next level. Check into their ethics and sustainability so your business can stay ahead of the eco-friendly game. If you are unsure as to who your sourcing agent in China should be, check out ET2c, as a leading choice amongst companies around the world.