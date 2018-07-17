(Photo courtesy of OLLI)

If you are retired, semi-retired, or soon-to-be-retired and wondering, “What’s next?”, join other inquiring adults to explore the joy of lifelong learning at one of two Experience OLLI sessions. OLLI-UO provides adults with opportunities to explore new ideas with others who share their curiosity about the world around them.

When: Thursday, July 19

Where: UO Central Oregon, 80 NE Bend River Mall Dr, Bend, OR 97703 (inside the Duck Store)

This event is free and open to the public; however, advanced registration is required because of room capacity.

Community members are invited to experience a sampler of OLLI-UO program offerings during a morning (9:15am–12:15pm) OR afternoon (1:15–4:15pm). Please choose only one of the times below, as the same courses are offered in both sessions.

osher.uoregon.edu/experience_olli/