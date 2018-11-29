Family Access Network Receives $2,000 from COAR

Central Oregon Association of Realtors (COAR) recently granted the Family Access Network $2,000 for basic-need services in Deschutes and Crook Counties. It only costs $100 to provide a child with FAN services for an entire year, which means these funds will help 20 children in need. These funds will be used to connect low income and homeless children and their families to vital services such as nutritious food, clothing, healthcare, and housing assistance.

“We really appreciate this contribution from COAR. It shows that they truly care about Central Oregonians, and are dedicated to supporting the children and families who need the most help,” Julie Lyche, Executive Director.

COAR seeks to support healthy communities throughout Central Oregon by contributing to a large variety of nonprofit organizations. In 2018, COAR donated more than $100,000 to nonprofits and events in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties. They are proud of their commitment to support organizations that better the lives of Central Oregonians.

FAN began in January 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 55 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook counties. The Family Access Network is committed to building a community where children flourish and families thrive. In the 2017/18 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.

To learn more about Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call 541-693-5675.

The Family Access Network offers assistance, possibility, and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life.

