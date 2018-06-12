Family Resource Center Hosts Midsummer Night in White Fundraiser

Raising money for bright, healthy futures for children through parenting education

Family Resource Center is pleased to invite you to the third annual fundraising celebration, Midsummer Night in White. This is an opportunity to join Family Resource Center of Central Oregon in their mission of strengthening and supporting family relationships by serving as the local source for parenting education, information, and resources. Beginning with cocktails at 5:30pm, the festivities will include dinner, live music, raffles, wine pulls and will end with attendees dancing their way out the door by 9pm. The event will be held at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, with options to enjoy the party indoors or catch the setting sun from the patio outside.

Do you take food seriously? Do you have a crippling weakness for tacos? Do you spend your weekends golfing, at the gym, kayaking, or hiking with your dog? If you say yes to any of these, you’re in luck. There will be both silent and live auction packages to fit your lifestyle. From massages to a week’s stay in Mexico, there are plenty of ways to support Family Resource Center and the families in our community. There will also be a gift card wall and a wine pull so you can take home gifts for yourself or others – all while helping Family Resource Center strengthen family connections. Tickets are $100 and include access to the event, cocktails, dinner, live music and dancing performances, and a variety of games and activities to last the whole night. Tickets are available for purchase at frconline.org.

Presenting sponsor of Midsummer Night in White is Lonza with support from Bend Broadband, Swanton Family Foundation, Bigfoot Beverages, Bend Garbage and Recycling, Central Oregon Radiology, Downtown Bend Business Association, Summit Bank, SunWest Builders, The Bulletin, and First Story.

Family Resource Center knows that parents are their children’s first and most influential teachers. Research proves that investing in strong and nurturing parent-child relationships is vital to children’s development and success as they grow. Family Resource Center serves hundreds of parents through parenting education series and workshops each year. Each series includes evidence based curricula taught by a certified instructor, quality childcare and nourishing food for families who attend, as well as a place for parents to build a network of support. These parents emerge from the classes with more knowledge about child development, positive nurturing parenting skills, and strengthened relationships between parent and child.

For more info about Midsummer Night in White or about Family Resource Center of Central Oregon, please call Kim Bohme at 541-389-5468 or email kimb@frconline.org.