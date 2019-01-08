Family Resource Sweet Bites & Brews February 5

Supporting Bright, Healthy Futures for Children through Parenting Education

Calling all beer enthusiasts and foodies! Prepare to take your taste buds on a rollercoaster of culinary adventure. Join us at Sweet Bites and Brews on February 5 from 7-9pm at Worthy Brewing in Bend. Enjoy a fun evening sampling seven local craft beers and ciders carefully paired with mouthwatering desserts, all while supporting local parenting education programs through Family Resource Center. There will be raffle prizes (raffle tickets available for purchase at the event) and a grand prize drawing for anyone who completes their tasting passport. Worthy Brewing is celebrating their sixth birthday and will be donating $1 from every Worthy pint sold to Family Resource Center.

Sweet Bites and Brews is sponsored by 101.7 FM and Worthy Brewing.

February 5, 2019 7-9 PM

Worthy Brewing Company 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend, OR

Event Admission Cost:

1 Admission Ticket = $30

2 Admission Tickets = $50 ($10 savings)

Admission tickets can be purchased at www.frconline.org

Proceeds from this event support Family Resource Center of Central Oregon’s mission to strengthen and support family relationships through parenting education, information and resources.