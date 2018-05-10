Farm & Forest Zoning Ordinance Update

Jefferson County has begun a process to update the regulations of two zones, Exclusive Farm Use and Forest Management. It has been more than 20 years since a comprehensive update and numerous elements are out-of-date and inconsistent with current law.

In order to begin to identify issues, the Planning Commission asks for comments regarding the model codes. The codes are available on the Jefferson County website, www.jeffco.net/cd/page/farm-and-forest-model-code-update. There is a two week written public comment period that started on May 4 and continues through May 18. During the two weeks, the Community Development Department will accept initial written comment about the model language. You may mail comments to or drop them off at the Community Development Department at 85 SE D Street, Madras, 97741, or email them to Tanya.Cloutier@co.jefferson.or.us or Jefferson.Spencer@co.jefferson.or.us.

Staff will be available at two drop-in open houses to answer questions you may have about the model code language. One open house is tonight (May 8), the other is May 16th in Madras at the County Annex 66 SE D Street, Madras 6:30-8pm. You may submit written comments at the open houses.

Comments will be reviewed and summarized for discussion by the Planning Commission at a May 24, 5:30pm public hearing in Madras at the County Annex, 66 SE D Street. At the public hearing you may provide testimony.