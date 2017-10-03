Farm to Fork, a Delicious Success at Pronghorn

(Photo above: Aperion owners Catherine Smith, Katie Anderson and Bill Anderson, HOC Executive Director Laura Handy, Chef Kevin Linde & Chef Corey Whalen)

On an absolutely perfect Central Oregon fall evening, 160 community members came together to both dine on impeccably prepared food and raise funds for one very special non-profit. Pronghorn Resort provided a beautiful setting for the second annual Farm to Fork dinner and fundraiser, benefiting Heart of Oregon Corps.

The event was held on Sunday, September 24, 2017 and was hosted by Aperion Management Group. The dinner featured farm fresh food, prepared by local chefs and served by Heart of Oregon youth.

Two local chefs, Kevin Linde, Pronghorn Executive Chef, and Corey Whalen, One Street Down Café Chef, collaborated on the menu, which featured a “snout to tail” perspective. Guest Lisa Shropshire exclaimed, “I have attended many gala events over the past 20 years and can say with 100% certainty that the meal was the absolute best ever!” One hog and many of the side ingredients were purchased from Gigi Meyers of Windflower Farm. Another hog and the processing was donated by Cameron Gunther of Home Farm Foods.

Cameron who attended the event for the first time said, “Being a part of the event and seeing it for yourself, you can really understand the impact Heart of Oregon has on the local community.”

In his second year with the event, Chef Corey Whalen, was not only excited to come back but wanted to donate his time this year. The food that the chefs and their teams prepared included delicious items such as Fall Squash Soup with Pepita Seed Brittle and Cider Creme Fraiche and Piggy Skin Chicharrones with Ginger Cider Gastrique. “It’s really about the youth, and while the food, the location and the overall event are amazing, we’re here to help Heart of Oregon Corps continue to find success,” Whalen said.

The impact of Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) through their ‘work, earn, learn’ model was on display when three alumni, Raymond Hendricks, Thyreicia Simtustus and Brittany Charley, eloquently spoke about their personal journey and positive and transformational experience. HOC’s youth servers performed gracefully under pressure and HOC’s alumni table ambassadors, Jasmine McCool, Bella Allenbach, Cameron Griggs, Kris Howtopat and Gabe Isle, bravely networked and shared their incredible stories at HOC.

Local business and community sponsors included title sponsor Pronghorn Resort, and table sponsors Cascade Relays, G5, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Deborah Goodall, MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions, Mike’s Fence Center, Milann Farms, Mrs. Margaret Muirhead, Northwest Quality Roofing, R&H Construction, Robberson Ford, Springtime Landscape and Irrigation, and Webfoot Painting and marketing sponsors Kilmer, Voorhees & Laurick, PC, and Landscape Elements. Many individuals generously donated to Heart of Oregon through a paddle raise auction near the end of the evening. “All the ‘cool kids’ were giving!” stated Katie Condit, of Better Together.

HOC’s goal of doubling the amount raised last year ($15,000) was achieved and the total amount raised was over $37,000! This type of support from the community is critical to HOC’s sustainability and successful operations to train tomorrow’s workforce today. Both Heart of Oregon Corps and Aperion Management Group would like to extend the biggest heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated, participated, and attended this year’s Farm to Fork and look forward to seeing you again next year!

Aperion Management Group, LLC, AAMC®

20310 Empire Ave Suite A103

Bend, OR 97703

Central Oregon’s First and Only Accredited Association Management Company

www.AperionMgmt.com