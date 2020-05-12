Federal Government Directs Emergency Funds to Deschutes County

Our local United Way in Central Oregon has been tasked with developing a distribution plan for more than $182,000 in federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds to nonprofits operating in Deschutes County.

These funds were made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Contained within those $182,000 is more than $107,000 that was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist with emergency food and shelter needs resulting from COVID-19.

Nonprofit agencies and government units with a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) operating in Deschutes County that have a demonstrated capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs are invited to apply for funds. Applicants must meet strict federal guidelines.

The deadline for applications is Monday, May 18, 2020. The application can be found here: deschutesunitedway.org/emergency-food-shelter-program. Those with questions should contact Kati Hannigan, Community Impact Associate at 541-389-6507 or kati@deschutesunitedway.org.

