Financial Market Trends & Investment Opportunities the Topic of SELCO Investment & Retirement Services Seminar on June 12

Seminar part of continuing effort by SELCO Community Credit Union to help members and prospective members achieve long-term financial health

SELCO Investment and Retirement Services will be hosting a seminar aimed at identifying financial market trends and investment opportunities. The seminar “Putting Markets into Perspective” will be held on Tuesday, June 12, at Baltazar’s Seafood Restaurant in west Bend.

The featured speaker will be Steven Storlie, Vice President and External Advisor Consultant for PIMCO’s global wealth management team. Storlie will offer PIMCO’s bond market outlook for 2018, the impact of rising rates on portfolios, and opportunities and risks for investors in the bond market.

The seminar is open to anyone interested in learning more about the forces that will likely drive financial markets in the months and years ahead. It is free to attend, and includes lunch. Space is limited and advance registration is required.

To register for this seminar visit www.selco.org/markettrends or call 541-312-1807.

WHAT: Free seminar, designed to help identify financial market trends and investment opportunities.

WHO: Steven Storlie, Vice President, External Advisor Consultant, Global Wealth Management for PIMCO

Maro Paz, Senior Investment Advisor for SELCO Investment & Retirement Services

WHEN: Tuesday, June 12 at 12:30pm, lunch session

WHERE: Baltazar’s Seafood Restaurant – 1465 SW Knoll Ave., Bend

OTHER: SELCO Investment and Retirement Services, available through CUSO Financial Services, L.P., offers SELCO Community Credit Union members an array of services aimed at strengthening their long-term financial health.

SELCO Investment and Retirement Services employs top financial advisors to offer a complete range of services, including comprehensive financial planning, investment services, and estate planning. Through a partnership with Comerica Bank & Trust, one of the United States’ leading trust institutions — SELCO is also the first Oregon credit union to offer trust services to its members.

