Finding The Right Location For Your Business

Where to locate a business is a vital consideration for any new or transforming organisation. Location can be the principal factor in the success of an organisation, as such choosing where to locate office/warehouse space should be done with careful planning. The positioning of your business impacts on everything from the price of your product to who comes to work for you. Despite the popularity of online commerce, your business location says a lot about you – to your customers, to suppliers, your competitors and to prospective employees. Read on to find out more about how to choose the ideal location and why we think Derby has everything you need to run a successful business.

Brand reputation

Just as Google ranking is seen as a benchmark for an organisation’s popularity, the address of your location can have a similar impact. Your address will be viewed by audiences against several key parameters; how quickly they can get to you, what else is nearby for ease and convenience and how your presence contributes to the local area. Brand reputation is reliant on shared values, as such the location of your business should reflect on your organisation’s culture.

Suppliers

Where your suppliers are and how quickly they can get to you and vice versa is an important prerequisite when positioning a business. Supplier efficiency impacts on productivity which in turn will have repercussions for both your workforce and customer base. Technology has made it easier to work with partners, but where you are reliant on the delivery of physical goods, location is key.

Employee market

A business is only as successful as the people it employs. Where your business is based plays a significant part in the type of labour market you are able to recruit from. Furthermore, is your location going to be an attractive place to work for people? Will they consider it a good move for them?

Local partnerships

Key to scouting out an area is what benefit can that area and local services, such as business development organisations, have for your business. For example, are there incentives which reduce costs your business is likely to incur?

Why Derby?

Derby should be at the top of any business’s potential locations list. If the above items are to be used as a checklist, Derby would positively meet all the criteria.

Derby is already home to a wide range of companies who have been operating successfully in the area for a significant period of time, including Rolls Royce, Toyota UK and Bombardier. So by choosing Derby, you will certainly be in good company.

Derby’s positioning between Birmingham in the South and Manchester in the North makes it ideal for business. Whether it is suppliers or partners you need to reach or they need to get to you, Derby’s transport network and proximity to city hubs via motorway will ensure your business transactions and processes run efficiently.

Potential employees will be pleased to know that Derby is an attractive city in which to live, work and play! Whether you’re looking for the hustle and bustle of city life or the quiet, serene vibe of the countryside, Derby has the best of both worlds. Employees will also enjoy working in state of the art, modern, functional office space environments. Sites such as RTC Business Park offer employees enviable office spaces, designed for comfort and productivity.

Any organisation interested in investing in Derby by locating your business in the area will be pleased to read that there are good partnerships between the public and private sectors. Marketing Derby can offer you a bespoke service and signpost to any funding that may be available.