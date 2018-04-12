Five Finalists Chosen for Leadership Bend Impact Summit’s Pitch for a Purpose Event

Five Central Oregon nonprofits have been selected to compete for nearly $15,000 in cash awards at Pitch for a Purpose, presented by Alex Hodge Construction, on May 1 at Central Oregon Community College’s Wille Hall in Bend.

The Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools, Friends of the Children, The Giving Plate, the Humane Society of the Ochocos, and In Our Backyard all will have a chance to win $12,000 based on business pitches they deliver to a panel of judges during the fourth annual Pitch for a Purpose, the culminating event of the 2018 Leadership Bend Impact Summit.

The public is encouraged to come out and support these five nonprofits as they deliver their pitches. Sarah Pool, the founder of Pacific Superfood Snacks and current CEO of Canvas prebiotic shakes, will present the keynote address.

Tickets, which can be purchased at lbimpactsummit.com, are $15 and include drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Attendees will also have a chance to vote on a $2,500 Audience Award prize.

The five Pitch for a Purpose finalists emerged from a group of 10 organizations that participated in a series of business workshops that made up the first round of the 2018 Leadership Bend Impact Summit.

Since its inception in 2015 the Leadership Bend Impact Summit has awarded nearly $40,000 in cash prizes to Central Oregon nonprofits. Previous Pitch for a Purpose winners include Healthy Beginnings (2017), La Pine Community Kitchen (2016) and Healing Reigns Therapeutic Riding Center (2015).

More information on this year’s Pitch for a Purpose finalists, see below:

Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools

The Education Foundation for the Bend-La Pine Schools prepares our students for success and the future through exceptional educational and extracurricular opportunities.

Friends of the Children

Friends of the Children is a nationwide organization that breaks the cycle of generational poverty.

The Giving Plate

Feeding the hungry today with compassion and hospitality.

Humane Society of the Ochocos

Our Mission is to help create a community responsible for animals, to give shelter to stray and abandoned domestic animals, and find them loving, permanent homes.

In Our Backyard

We envision a day when human trafficking no longer exists in our backyard and all people are empowered to live in freedom.

Leadership Bend is a community development program designed to identify, educate, train and connect willing and committed citizens to leadership roles in Bend. Now in its 25th year, Leadership Bend is a separate 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, a program of the Bend Chamber and fully supported from community resources. For more information on Leadership Bend, please visit bendchamber.org/about/leadership-bend.