Five proven travel hacks to explore Ireland on a budget.

Ireland’s dramatic landscape has picturesque natural beauty. In addition to it, there are stunning ancient architectures, castles, and vibrant pubs. Of course, you’ll not miss any of these attractions, nor, boozing in any Irish pub. Then there are tempting mouth-watering foods. All of these cost a lot!

People say the Emerald Isle is an expensive tourist destination. But there is no shortage of enthusiastic travellers and Thrillist visiting Ireland. What about the backpackers and those looking to travel on a budget?

Are there any tips and travel hacks available to explore Ireland on a budget? Do you want to make your pocket empty while exploring Ireland?

Certainly No!

We have prepared a list of travel tips and hacks to explore Ireland on a budget. Let’s learn about them in detail.

Five proven tips and travel hacks to explore Ireland on a budget.

Don’t travel during the season.

June, July, and August are the high tourist season in Ireland. It is the time when you find the rates of flights, accommodations, and even rental cars, sky-high. The simple travel hack is to plan your Ireland trip either in April, May, and September, why? These are the less touristic months when the Emerald Isle virtually remains empty. Likewise, the rates of accommodations and flights keep low. Therefore, visit during these months if you want to explore Ireland on a budget.

Buy cheap insurance.

Travel and car Insurance is an absolute necessity when you are visiting Ireland by road or flight. Flight cancellation, baggage loss, or medical emergencies are unforeseen events affecting your travel. If you face these issues, you’ve to bear an additional cost, which may not be a part of your travel budget. Once you’ve insured your travel, the insurer takes care of any such other expenses.

However, the premium you pay for buying insurance is an additional fixed cost to your total travel budget. Therefore, you’ve to compare different insurance companies and buy the one with a low premium and maximum coverage benefit. To analyze and find cheap travel and car insurance, you can do it online using an insurance comparison site, like theaa.ie. After entering a few necessary details about your trip, receive a cheap insurance quote instantly.

Explore free attractions.

You’ll be surprised to know in Ireland; there are tons of free attractions to explore. If you are a budget traveler, include the galleries and national museums in your Ireland travel Itinerary. The good news is, they are free! Also, access Ireland’s awe-inspiring heritage sites for free, but not every day. It’s only on the month’s first Wednesday.

Save on Food.

The simple travel hack is, look around and eat during happy hours. You save a lot of money! Road-side food trucks are also good options to eat cheap during your travel.

Use public transport.

Marvel around the city on a train, bus, or a Tram. You can save a fortune, seriously! Take advantage of the well-connected extensive public transportation system in Ireland. It is a proven tip and travel hack to explore Ireland on a budget.