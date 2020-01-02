Four Simple Solutions for Workplace Resolutions

(Photo | Pexels)

The formula for successful workplace resolutions is the same as for personal ones.

Want to make your workplace healthier for employees this year? Look no further than your personal New Year’s resolutions.

At first glance, these things may have nothing in common. But our advice for starting Total Worker Health practices in the workplace mirrors tips for achieving personal goals.

“Setting and reaching goals, whether for yourself or your employees, can seem daunting, but by starting small and learning from success and failure, it’s more doable than people may think,” says Liz Hill, Total Worker Health adviser at SAIF.

Consider applying these tips for promoting health in 2020:

Start small: After you’ve identified the challenge, set a realistic and measurable goal. The same goes for Total Worker Health. “People get the feeling they need to do a lot when it comes to creating a Total Worker Health program, but getting started doesn’t have to be formal or expensive,” Hill says.

Get support: The key to creating a healthier workplace is engaging employees from the start, whether it's through a survey or just water-cooler conversation. "You'll get more buy-in on whatever you decide to do, and people will feel like their opinion matters," Hill says.

Learn from missteps: Remember that if you don't reach a milestone or complete a small goal in your resolution or health program, it's not a failure. Think of it as an opportunity to learn or do something differently.

Celebrate successes: While it's important to address things that don't go according to plan, it is arguably more important to celebrate when they do.

“Celebrations are a great time to reflect on progress and what went right. This could be just the boost needed to keep going,” Hill says.

For practical examples of these tips, visit saif.com/resolutions.

For more information about Total Worker Health, visit saif.com/twh.

