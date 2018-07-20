Four Ways to Spend Less Money on Healthcare

Healthcare isn’t cheap. Having a family member send you money is one way to help mitigate the costs of healthcare, but you can’t always depend on someone else to bail you out every time you need money for a prescription.

Although it may seem like you don’t have much choice in the matter, you actually have much more power over healthcare costs than you think. Here are four ideas that will help you spend less on medical costs.

Take Advantage of Free Screenings

Did you know you may be able to visit the doctor without paying a dime? Many different kinds of free screenings are available, and yet, so few people take advantage of them!

As part of the Affordable Care Act, you can receive a wide variety of screenings at no out-of-pocket costs to you that include:

Blood pressure screening

Cholesterol screening

Type 2 Diabetes screening

Cervical cancer screening

Breast cancer mammograms for women over 40

And many more

Some tests that would normally cost can be found for free too. No- or low-cost clinics and partnerships between businesses and medical associations can also provide you with free healthcare services.

Get the Right Insurance Policy

Health insurance is a necessary evil. Although it costs a lot of money, it can help you save on medical costs in the long run. That doesn’t mean you should pay a fortune for your health insurance though!

Take the time to choose the right health insurance policy. It will require plenty of research, and you may have to reach out to a professional insurance agency to get your questions answered, but it will be well worth it.

Shop Around for Your Medication

Chances are, your doctor calls in a prescription, the pharmacist fills it, and you pick it up, paying whatever it costs. Did you know you can actually shop around for your medication?

Start by bringing up your concerns about pharmaceutical costs with your healthcare provider. That way, they will steer clear of writing prescriptions for the latest, most expensive drugs.

Then, visit with your pharmacist. They know which drugs can be substituted for others, and they know when generics would be appropriate. They may even be able to help you locate a discount card that will make your medicines more affordable.

Don’t Be Afraid to Say No

Did you know you can say no to your doctor? It’s a great way to save money, if you’re wise about it.

Some medical tests are worth the time and money, and some aren’t. Bring up your money concerns with the doctor and they may be willing to forgo that expensive test and conduct a more affordable test instead to help you get to the bottom of your symptoms.

Healthcare doesn’t have to as expensive as you think. You can even get some services for free! With the tips on this list, you can spend less money at the doctor’s office and pharmacy counter and spend your hard earned cash on something else instead.

