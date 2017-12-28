Free First Day Hike at Smith Rock State Park

January 1, 2018

For the seventh year in a row, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is partnering with America’s State Parks to offer free guided First Day Hikes in state parks across Oregon on New Year’s Day. Information about the special hike hosted at Smith Rock State Park is below. The usual $5 parking fee will be waived January 1 only.

Hikers can register for the hike at the Oregon State Parks Store, http://bit.ly/SmithRock2018FDH . Online registration is new this year– although not required– and will help park staff plan for the hike and provide them with participant contact information should hike details change.

Hike time: 10 a.m. The hike is limited to 35 participants. Reserve your spot by registering at http://bit.ly/SmithRock2018FDH

Starting location: Smith Rock Welcome Center

Terrain and length of trail: Moderate four-mile hike on the River Trail. We recommend

the hike for children at least 7 years old. No dogs or baby strollers allowed.

Contact information:(541) 416-0645

Additional details: Learn about winter wildlife and the unique features of the park.

Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water as well as a

camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.

Share photos of First Day Hikes via Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag

#ORfirstdayhikes or tagging "Oregon State Parks" on Facebook.