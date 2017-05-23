Free Reading & Discussion Group For Veterans in Bend, Oregon

On Coming Home begins at Central Oregon Vet Center June 1.

Veterans in Central Oregon of all eras are invited to participate in a free weekly reading and discussion program. On Coming Home, presented by Oregon Humanities, is an opportunity to share food and read, talk, and think together about themes such as patriotism, loyalty, ethics, home and family.

A small group (twelve people or fewer) will meet each Thursday from June 1 through June 29 from 6-7:30pm at the Central Oregon Vet Center (1645 NE Forbes Road, Suite 105, Bend). A meal will be provided at each session.

Participants will engage with a variety of media, including music, poems, and essays written by veterans from the Civil War through the most recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. All materials will be provided free of charge. The group will be led by a facilitator who is also a veteran. Space is limited and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

To learn more about the program and register, veterans should contact John “J.P.” Parsons, office manager at 541 749-2112 or john.parsons2@va.gov.

This program has received major support from the National Endowment for the Humanities’ Standing Together initiative, created to promote understanding of the military experience and to support returning veterans. Oregon Humanities has presented similar programs at the Portland Vet Center and the Portland VA Medical Center.

Oregon Humanities connects Oregonians to ideas that change lives and transform communities. More information about our programs and publications—which include the Conversation Project, Think & Drink, Humanity in Perspective, Public Program Grants, Responsive Program Grants, and Oregon Humanities magazine—can be found at oregonhumanities.org. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.