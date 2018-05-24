Free Small Business Counseling at the Downtown Bend Public Library

Avoid time-consuming and costly mistakes by learning from someone who’s “been there, done that.” Continuing June 5, SCORE business counselors will be available every Tuesday from 5:30–7:30pm for free one-on-one small business counseling in the Meyer Classroom of the Downtown Bend Library. Individuals who operate or wish to start small businesses can discuss business planning, organization and start-up, finance, marketing and other critical business issues with SCORE volunteers in private, confidential sessions. No appointment necessary.

SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to educating entrepreneurs and helping small businesses start, grow, and succeed nationwide. They are a resource partner with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and have been mentoring small business owners for more than forty years. For more information about Central Oregon SCORE please visit their web site at centraloregon.score.org.

Session Dates:

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

