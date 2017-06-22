  Friends of the Children Central Oregon Inaugural Friend Raiser 

(Photo above courtesy of Friends of the Children Central Oregon)

Friend Raiser is a casual, high-energy event that showcases what Friends of the Children is truly about–being together. There’s no better way to do that than with food and beverages from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distributors on October 11 from 6-9pm at Cascades Academy.

FORTUNE — Duncan Campbell, remembers lying in bed late at night as a child and hearing his parents stumble home from the bars. His mother was an alcoholic, and his father was in and out of prison. Growing up in low-income housing in Portland Oregon, Campbell didn’t have anyone to attend his Boy Scout ceremonies, much less encourage him to succeed.

A vast majority of children replicate the behavior of their parents. It would have been easy for Campbell to follow that trend. Yet for reasons he has a hard time explaining, Campbell not only graduated from high school, but also got his undergraduate and law school degrees from the University of Oregon. He paid for his education by living at home and taking on three jobs: a night job washing dishes, a weekend job pumping gas, and a summer job washing cars.

“I grew up in a classic welfare family,” says Campbell.

“My parents lived in bars and taverns. I was about 9 when I made a conscious decision not to be like my parents when I grew up. That was the catalyst for later success.”

The mission of Friends of the Children is to provide our most vulnerable children a nurturing and sustained relationship with a professional mentor who teaches positive values and has attainable expectations for each child to become a healthy, productive member of the community.

Thank you Cascades Academy for hosting our Inaugural Event.

