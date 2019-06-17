How to Gain Your CompTIA Security+ Certification with Exam-Labs?

Introduction

The IT industry is an ever-growing sector in the world today. This growth presents new challenges and opportunities that require professional handling. This has led to the need for more qualified personnel that possess the relevant skills in the position they occupy. To validate their skills and knowledge certification have been designed by the leading IT vendors, and CompTIA is one of them.

How it works?

CompTIA is a worldwide renowned trade association that represents the International technology community. It is best known for the issuing of various vendor-neutral IT certifications. The credentials they offer are for all tastes – from the newcomers to the professionals and are issued in such categories as core, infrastructure, cybesecurity, and additional professionals. CompTIA credentials can be gained in more than 100 countries via the Pearson VUE testing center.

Core certifications offered by CompTIA

Core certifications by CompTIA are the most popular ones, as they equip candidates with the basic and essential skills required to complete the tasks related to operating systems and devices, managing networks and implementing best practices in providing security. These core certifications are:

CompTIA IT Fundamentals+

This credential is focused on the foundation layout of IT.

CompTIA A+

The certification is based on user support and the connectivity of devices.

Network+

This particular core certification targets system connections with endpoint devices

Security+

This credential is one of the most sought-after, as it covers the most rapidly growing sector in the IT industry – network and operational security. Moreover, IT security professionals are in high demand due to increased threats to computer security. And in this article, we’ll take a closer look at this credential

Brief Overview of CompTIA Security+ Certification

The CompTIA Security+ is a worldwide certification that equips you with the primary skills needed in Information Security. It is the most preferred certification in the IT field all around the world since it’s issued by a reputable company in IT- CompTIA. It opens the doors such companies as NORTHROP GRUMAN, Nationwide, Agile Defense, among many. Taking the Security+ credential you gain vital knowledge required to handle cybersecurity roles such as troubleshooting, cryptography among others. And being the owner of such certification, you can get a position of Systems Administrator, Security Engineer, Junior IT Auditor. The CompTIA Security+ specialists are in great demand by employers since such candidates are equipped with hands-on problem-solving skills and the technical-know-hows. That means that they are capable both to identify and solve these security incidents.

How well are CompTIA Security+ Certified Professionals Remunerated?

CompTIA Security+ certified professionals are on high demand in the IT industry. Therefore, they are exposed to numerous lucrative positions in their line of work.

Among the best positions you can be offered as a Security+ certified professionals are:

Information Security positions Security operations analyst Industrial cyber security Security and compliance engineer HIT Security and risk analyst

According to PayScale, on average, a Security+ certified professional is paid a total of $75,000 annually.

CompTIA SY0-501 Security+ Certification Exam Overview

SY0-501 test certifies that the successful candidate is knowledgeable and skillful enough to handle and operate systems ranging from secure applications to networks and devices implementing the principles of integrity, confidentiality, and availability.

The CompTIA Security+ exam comprises of 90 multiple-choice and performance-based questions that have to be completed within 90 minutes. The passing score is 750 basing on a 100-900 scale. The exam will cost you 339$.

Skills tested by theCompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Exam

The CompTIA Security+ Certification exam SY0-501 revolves around core cybersecurity-related skills that include:

The detection of various types of threats and vulnerabilities

Penetration testing

Compliance and operational security

Identity management

Installation and configuration of network components, access services, and management control

Troubleshooting

The implementation of excellent risk handling practices

Cryptography and public key infrastructure

Owing to the fast growth of security within the IT area, more specialists are needed to handle and operate the data security systems. This is how CompTIA Security+ comes in; it enables the professionals who are proficient in data security to have certification proof of their skills and knowledge.

Passing the Security+ SY0-501 Exam

The CompTIA Security+ exam covers some complex topics, which include configuring systems, providing threat analysis among many. This explains why personnel with some background experience in IT administration with the focus on security issues are required.

Before sitting for SY0-501 exam, you will have to go through a few steps:

Familiarization with the IT Certification exam

Visit CompTIA’s website to access study materials related to SY0-501 exam.

Source for the exam objectives and the skills tested by the exam and go through them extensively.

Finally, after knowing the exam objectives and finding the required study resources, start planning on how to prepare for the exam.

Visit Exam-Labs website

Exam-Labs is a highly recommended source of acquiring CompTIA SY0-501 exam study materials. It offers a wide range of prep materials from exam dumps and video courses to tips and tricks on how to pass your certification exam. SY0-501 exam dumps available at Exam-Labs are the most updated and offered free of charge. They are the perfect option if you are on a tight budget. If you’d like to get the material verified by IT experts, on Exam-Labs you can find the SY0-501 Premium Bundle, which includes a premium file, a training course, and a study guide. This valuable material available on Exam-Labs.com website is very handy in SY0-501 preparation will cost you just $39.97.

Registration and taking of the IT Certification exam

The next step is to buy an exam voucher after which you can register for the exam at a nearby Pearson VUE testing center.

After registration, go ahead to learn about your exam options, scheduling and the expectations from start to the end of the exam through CompTIA Testing.

In conclusion

The Security+ certification is the most lucrative CompTIA certification and it covers the most demanding sector in the IT industry – system and network security. Anyone wishing to build a successful IT career should acquire this valuable credential. It is not an easy task, but with proper preparation and Exam-Labs online platform, it’s possible.