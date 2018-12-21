General tips for studying for MCAT:

MCAT, or the Medical College Admission Test, is a computer-based evaluation system for aspiring medical students in the US, Australia, Canada, and the Caribbean Islands. Till 2006 this exam had to be given using pen and paper, but post-2006, the examinations are conducted in a computer-based set-up.

Students aspiring to build their profession in medical fields have to clear this examination, which will take them a step closer to fulfilling their dreams. However, cracking such tough examinations are not easy. Students work day and night for securing good marks. Often students get stressed which might be a buildup of negative force in a students psyche.

Students of Yale University, Connecticut, provides a few strategies to the students opting for MCAT-

Studies must be started much before the exams are to be held and in between must keep an off day for engaging in some other activities to lessen the burden. Cramming studies for the last minute is never a good choice. When one has an option of studying from a much previous time in order to secure good marks, one must never wait for the last moment.

One must assess oneself on the basis of the preparations done that far, in every two to three weeks. This will actually help in maintaining a record of the week-wise improvement which will, in turn, help the student feel motivated to work harder.

One must make a proper schedule or a routine of the hours one has to study. Overburdening is avoided in this manner, and one will not get bored if they study according to the schedule they will make.

One must take practice tests from private companies that provide the chance for such aspiring students to take a test at regular intervals to boost their energy and fill their knowledge gaps.

The practice tests help a lot in MCAT test prep . Practicing is the best way to prepare. These must be done every week as one studies. Solving practice papers and after that closely reviewing it helps.

The first month of studying must include focusing on the weaknesses first. This will help to work on them first.

Materials like Kaplan and ExamKrackers can be used for reviewing. These books contain extremely useful practice sets, solving them which will enhance one’s learnings.

One must make small notes and draw flow charts for future references. This will help the topic settle deep in the minds.

One must also pursue group studies and self-care, including, sleep and spend time doing things which makes one happy.

One can also opt for online classes from Princeton Review. Students can read materials and watch the classes.

The AAMC practice tests are very helpful in focusing on studies. The AAMC practice tests are more similar to the original MCAT test prep .

. Khan Academy videos can be used as a supplement for the subjects one is weaker in. The online questions they provided were good.

Berkeley Review can be used as materials to the text and they too contain practice tests. Next Step also contains good practice tests.

Conclusion-

In conclusion, the students must focus on practicing more and more practice tests, as discussed earlier. This will automatically help cover the syllabus. One does not need to get enrolled in institutions for their betterment, but the practice tests from the aforesaid books and websites are more than enough for a good preparation to score well in MCAT. Practicing these test papers will also help students strategies their time for the real exam.