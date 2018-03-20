Girl Scouts of Oregon & Southwest Washington Set to Facilitate Adventure, Dynamic Learning, Engagement & Fun

(Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Oregon & Southwest Washington)

Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington (GSOSW) invites all girls, their friends and family to participate in GirlFest 2018, a day of hundreds of hands-on activities, stage performances and free workshops, at the Portland Expo Center on Saturday, March 24, from 10am-4pm.

WHO: Approximately two thousand girls of all ages, their family and friends

WHAT: This expo-style event features 50+ hands-on booths in topics like STEM, financial literacy, sports, the arts, outdoor adventure and more. There is a live entertainment stage featuring Ballet Folklorico, Mad Science, Northwest Children’s Theater, Wildlife Safari and more. Girl Scout Cadettes, Seniors and Ambassadors (girls grades 6-12) can learn and lead at the Teen Conference, focusing on sustainable development through hands-on projects and an interactive expert panel.

WHEN: Saturday, March 24, 10am-4pm.

COST: All attendees ages 5 and up must purchase a ticket. The pre-order period has ended. Tickets are available at the door for $16. Children ages 4 and under are free.

Where: Portland Expo Center, Hall D, 2060 N. Marine Drive, Portland, Oregon 97217, https://www.expocenter.org/maps-and-directions

PARKING: Parking is available in the main lot at the cost of $8 per space, per entry, without in and out privileges. Carpools of three or more people are only $7. Carpooling is encouraged.

ON-SITE INTERVIEWS: Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington’s Director of Communications, Sarah Shipe, and Program Manager, Lisa Gilham-Luginbill, as well as Girl Scouts, will be available on-site for media interviews.

“One thing that makes GirlFest a special experience for Girl Scouts is that they get opportunities to interact with and learn from professional women in a wide variety of fields,” says Lisa Gilham-Luginbill, Program Manager for Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington. “They can build something with a carpenter, interact with first responders, learn how to measure the wood in a tree with a forester, talk with women in technology and practice a new dance with a professional dancer. Beyond having fun, they’re connecting one-on-one and getting inspired about all of the possibilities in their future.”

NEW This Year!

Camp Zone–all things camping and outdoors! Brand new this year, Camp Zone will feature:

* Carpentry, with the Pacific NW Regional Council of Carpenters

* Identifying Birds, Forest Plants and Wildlife

* Leave No Trace Camping, with the U.S. Forest Service

* Rowing–Canoeing and kayaking

American Medical Response–participants will get an up close look at the workings of a real ambulance and have an opportunity to interact with first responders.

Oregon Mermaids–talking about their conservation program. Participants can try on a mermaid tail, hear about upcoming workshops and meet an Oregon Mermaid.

ABOUT GIRLFEST 2018

For more information about GirlFest 2018, please visit girlscoutsosw.org/girlfest

QUESTIONS? Please see the GirlFest 2018 FAQs at: http://www.girlscoutsosw.org/content/dam/oregon-sw-washington-/forms/GirlFest-2018_FAQs.pdf

More questions? Email activities@girlscoutsosw.org

ABOUT GIRL SCOUTS OF OREGON & SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON

Our council serves 13,955 girls in 37 counties with the help of over 10,000 volunteers. The Girl Scout mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Every opportunity in Girl Scouting, including the Girl Scout Cookie Program, develops these essential skills in an all-girl, inclusive, safe environment. For more information, please visit girlscoutsosw.org.