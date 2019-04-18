Governor Brown Signs Redmond Housing Bill into Law

(Photo | Pixabay)

Governor Kate Brown signed House Bill 2336, relating to the Redmond affordable housing into law. The affordable housing pilot program is intended to expedite development of affordable housing outside urban growth boundaries. The passage of HB 2336 would bring an additional 485 new homes to Redmond in Skyline Village with half of those homes designated deed restricted at 80 percent Area Median Income (AMI).

“As one of the fastest growing cities in the state, and regions in the nation, Redmond has a severe need of more affordable housing, and our bill will help by adding hundreds of new affordable housing units,” Representative Jack Zika said. “Redmond families are desperate for a place to live that they can afford.”

The Central Oregon State Representative carried the bill through the House with unanimous support and advocated continuously throughout the Senate process. Senator Tim Knopp carried the bill on the Senate floor where a vote was held and HB 2336 passed with sweeping bipartisan support. With the final step of Governor Brown’s signature, Redmond can now move forward with implementing the master plan, shortly after the 2019 legislative session adjourns.

Zika was a chief sponsor of HB 2336 and member of the House Human Services and Housing Committee. Jack Zika is a former member of the Redmond Planning Commission, where he made decisions about local housing policies, and is a real estate broker.

House District 53 includes the communities of Redmond, Tumalo, Sunriver and portions of Bend and unincorporated Deschutes County.

oregonlegislature.gov