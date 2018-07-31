Governor’s Marketplace: Central Oregon Edition

Are you a business owner wanting to know more about public contracts in Oregon?

Put September 12 on your calendar and learn how to access public contracting opportunities in our state, all while building your business network and exploring local resources.

The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/Affirmative Action for Governor Kate Brown is delighted to announce this edition of the Governor’s Marketplace to support Oregon small businesses. All businesses within the state of Oregon are welcome. These events are held in different parts of the state solely to make the resources available to all.

We have partnered with the Secretary of State, Department of Administrative Services and the Certification Office for Business Inclusion and Diversity, to bring opportunities for businesses to meet directly with procurement professionals from state, federal, private and non-profit organizations who will share tips, tools, resources and strategies to aid in business growth, more successfully navigate contracting processes and nurture ongoing relationships.

Date: Wednesday September 12

Time: 8am to 3pm (complimentary continental breakfast at 7:30am)

Location: COCC’s Technology Education Center in Redmond

Continental Breakfast and Lunch will be provided to all registered attendees, compliments of Skanska.

This free event brings together industry professionals, public agencies, private organizations, and small businesses to build valuable relationships. The Governor’s Office and the State of Oregon are making it a priority to provide resources and connection for small business to thrive in Oregon.

A warm thank you to Oregon SBDC for hosting our day. Also, a thank you to our sponsors who bring this edition at no cost to you! And a thank you to Skanska for their strong partnership in this event.

Click here for more information and to register. There is no charge to attend.