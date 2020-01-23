Graduation Rate Remains High for Bend-La Pine Schools

Bend-La Pine Schools recorded its second-highest graduation rate on record, 80.6 percent, according to a report released by the Oregon Department of Education today. The Class of 2019 continued on the strong gains made the previous year, when the district recorded its highest graduation rate on record (81.8 percent).

In addition, Bend-La Pine Schools saw graduation rates increase among many student groups, including Hispanic/Latino students, students with disabilities, students learning English in high school and underserved races/ethnicities.

School highlights:

Bend Senior High School recorded its highest graduation rate in history (91.1 percent) and the grad rate among students of underserved races and ethnicities soared more than 5 percentage points.

La Pine High School’s five-year cohort graduation rate increased from 70 percent last year to 81 percent this year.

Marshall High School recorded a graduation rate of 46.2 percent, up from 21.3 percent just four years ago. The school’s completer rate (which includes students earning GEDs, among others) also jumped to 63.4 percent, up from 30.9 percent four years ago.

Both Mountain View and Summit high schools recorded strong graduation rates among students with disabilities (81.8 percent for both schools, compared with 63 percent graduation rate for students with disabilities at the state level).

“We are proud to see our graduation rate holding steady at record levels for our high schools, knowing that we will not be fully satisfied until all of our students graduate ready for the future they choose,” said Superintendent Shay Mikalson. “We owe our success in large part to the numerous dedicated staff members who build positive relationships with our students.”

About the Numbers: The graduation rate tracks students beginning in ninth grade and measures how many of those students graduate within four years. The rate is adjusted for students moving in or out of the district.

2018-19: 80.6 percent

2017-18: 81.9 percent

2016-17: 78.7 percent

2015-16: 77.5 percent

2014-15: 77.2 percent

2013-14: 77.2 percent

2012-13: 78.6 percent

2011-12: 72.2 percent

2010-11: 68.2 percent

