Grand Opening of Central Oregon Public Safety Supply September 6 in Redmond

Central Oregon Public Safety and Supply (COPSS) is where safety and security meet. Steve and Sue Meyer, the owners of Cascade Security, Inc. (guard services) and Cascade Security Solutions, LLC (cameras, alarms and intrusion systems) announce the grand opening of Central Oregon Public Safety Supply bringing boots, pants, holsters and other security duty equipment and supplies to Central Oregon.

“By opening COPSS, we are now a full-service security firm. We stock and can custom order uniforms, equipment and supplies for law enforcement and security professionals in Central Oregon,” said Steve Meyer. “Located in Redmond, we’re the only public safety supply store on this side of the hill,” Steve said.

“We have fielded a lot of questions on where new security officers and police officers can find uniforms or duty equipment other than traveling to the valley or online. We want to fill than need.”

We have special offers for law enforcement and security professionals and We Honor Our Veterans! COPSS Grand Opening is Friday, September 6 at 5pm. In the meantime, we’re open and putting the finishing touches on the store. Stop by and see us at 2498 S Highway 97 (NE corner at Odem Medo and Highway 97 in Redmond.)

cascadesecuritysolutions.com • info@cssoregon.com • 541-527-4360