Grand Peaks: Sisters Private Pickleball Community

(Photo courtesy of Gran Peaks at Sisters)

Grand Peaks at Sisters is Oregon’s first private pickleball community and it’s in Sisters. The fastest-growing sport in the U.S. has hit Central Oregon with a bang and enthusiasts are joining local clubs and visiting park district courts. Now they can live and play in the same location.

This gated community adjacent to Sisters Eagle Airport features private pickleball courts and boasts upscale finishes and amenities. The homes are both contemporary and mountain modern, with two master bedroom suites on the main level plus a study, and options for bonus rooms and second floors.

On July 4, to kick off pre-sales, representatives will be at the site on the west side of Camp Polk Road, at Sun Ranch Drive. They’ll have a booth at the Airport’s July 4th Fly-in, joining in the Independence Day festivities. Following the races, Grand Peaks at Sisters will host a free beer & nibbles tent back across the road, from noon to 3pm.

The airport events begin at 7am with a pancake breakfast followed by the 5K run, aircraft/hotrod show, drag racing and more. (Please call 541-719-0602 for information regarding the airport event).

The public is invited to drop by the Grand Peaks tent (just north of the well house), from noon to 3pm to nosh, listen to live music and learn about these luxury homes. Concept renderings, floor plans and site plan will be on display, and home site reservations will be accepted.

Buyers who reserve a home site on the 4th will qualify for a $10,000 outdoor kitchen upgrade, which includes a 5-burner built-in grill, an under-counter fridge, plus breakfast bar and cabinets. (Offer expires 7/31/2017)

Grand Peaks at Sisters is an exclusive gated subdivision providing owners with lock-and-leave convenience, outdoor pickleball courts, shade pavilion& fire pit, children’s play park and private trail for hiking/biking. Indoor courts are planned for an adjacent parcel. The property will be HOA maintained with native high desert landscaping. Occupancy is scheduled for spring 2018.

Homes prices start at $530,000 plus lot, and are designed using natural and sustainable materials (Energy Advantage Residential design standards). Offering spectacular Pacific Northwest views, this new community will be located just blocks from historic Sisters, with easy access to shops, restaurants & Hwys 20/242.

The property’s development team possesses a long history of successful projects across the country. Hunter Renaissance Development LLC is a joint project between Hunter Investments, LLC and The Renaissance Companies, who have developments in the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest, from urban infill to small town Main Street resurgence to industrial rail projects.

For more information regarding Grand Peaks at Sisters, please call (541) 549-3003 or email – info@hunterrenaissance.com

www.GrandPeaksAtSisters.com