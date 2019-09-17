Guardian Group Named 2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits

Guardian Group announced that it has been named a 2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

Guardian Group is bringing the full fight to domestic sex trafficking of children across the United States. Thus far in 2019, the organization has trained nearly 4,000 people to recognize and respond to trafficking, as well as assisting law enforcement with nearly 100 cases across the country.

“We are honored to be named a 2019 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” said Jeff Keith, founder and CEO, Guardian Group. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including partnerships we have forged with amazing people from multiple disciplines who continue to fight with us for the freedom of the vulnerable.”

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that Guardian Group received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients.

“Guardian Group is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits. “The award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Guardian Group.”

guardiangroup.org • greatnonprofits.org

GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.

