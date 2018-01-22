Your Guide To Compensation Claims At Work

If you find yourself the victim of an accident at work, it can be a distressing experience. Not only do you have an injury to deal with, but the injury can often mean unpaid time off of work, all for an accident that wasn’t your fault. Luckily, you could be entitled to compensation. All employees have to have insurance in the case of injury at work, but how do you know if you’re entitled to claim? From carpal tunnel compensation, to loss of limb, we’ve pulled together a guide to help you through the process of making a claim for an accident at work.

Who Can Make A Claim?

In simple terms, if you’ve been injured in an accident while at work and it wasn’t your fault, you will be entitled to make a claim for compensation. If you are over 18, you are fully entitled to make a claim on your own, but in the case of any employees under 18 being injured, these claimants will need to appoint a litigation friend who will deal with the case on their behalf. In the tragic circumstance that the victim has died due to injuries from the accident, then any dependants on the victim can claim on their behalf for loss of dependency.

How Do I Claim?

The simplest way to make a claim is through a qualified solicitor. A specialist solicitor will often deal with all of the relevant correspondence, paperwork, and the filing of any necessary court proceedings, and with a wide variety holding a no-win-no-fee guarantee, you’re often protected against needing to pay out unless you win your compensation claim. There are various helplines and claims calculators available online if you’d like to do your research prior to searching for a solicitor, so you know exactly what you’re looking for and what you’re likely to receive.

How Much Could I Receive?

The amount that you may be able to receive from a compensation claim will ultimately depend on a number of factors, including the severity of your injuries and the accident, how long you needed off of work for recovery and who else may be affected by your injury – e.g. family members, children etc. Your initial consultation with a solicitor will usually give you a general idea of how much you can expect to receive, or an online compensation calculator can give you a generic idea. It’s important to remember, however, that compensation is often decided on a case-by-case basis, so what you may be initially quoted may not be the amount you receive.

What Else Do I Need To Know?

Overall, making a claim depends ultimately on the severity of injuries, the representation you choose, and ensuring that you have your claim submitted in time. The sooner you make the claim, the better, but there is a three-year limit for making a claim. This includes discovery of injury at a later date to the initial accident, as long as there is proof that the injury had occurred as a result of an accident at work. Any injuries and accidents should be recorded in a log book at work, and you should try and find any witnesses to the accident where possible. This will strengthen your case, and hopefully give you the evidence you need.