Guide: How to Structure a Business Studies Essay

Faced with a Business Studies essay, students may balk at the challenge. After all, what exactly is a business studies essay and given its fancy title it must be drastically different than any other essay out there. This is, of course, nothing more than anxiety and hysteria talking. This writing assignment is an essay analyzing issues and practices surrounding businesses, nothing more and nothing less. Instead of trying to discern tricks and conspiracies surrounding this paper, students should be focusing on applying the tried and tested essay writing practices.

A trip to the professor or instructor’s office would be a good place to start. But shouldn’t we run to the library or dive deep into online journal databases? No. The professor or instructor will be the ones reading and grading the essay. It would be prudent to get their opinion as to what topics would be good to tackle. Undoubtedly, there are subject matter that they see covered year after year, and you as the writer would like to set yourself apart. Also, pick their brain about what specific things (terminology, figures, charts, images, etc.) they would like to see on the paper. Surprisingly, a lot of students glaze over this step. Knowing this information will help the writer quickly narrow their research focus.

Begin with copious amount of preparatory work. This includes research and lots of it. Reading journals, studies and research from credible sources. Harvesting facts, figures, charts and data from published sources. If need be, interview experts in the field to get their perspective. In this part of the process it is best to keep two things in mind. The first is to make sure that the sources are credible (individuals having demonstrated expertise in the subject matter) and vetted in some way (peer reviewed journals).The second is to meticulously document your references. Obsess about both and inserting both the content (as supporting evidence) and references in the essay will be a breeze, leaving the writer to focus on crafting an eloquent and definitive piece of material.

With the research phase concluded, it is time to write. But, before you type even a single letter, be sure to review the guidelines set by the instructor, department or school for writing these kinds of essays. You may craft the best worded, most eloquent essay to ever come out of the program, but if it breaks the rules it could be disqualified and you will be left with nothing but disappointment and a failing grade. Follow the standard essay writing protocol. A one to two paragraph introduction will serve to bridge the gap between reader and subject matter. It will give the writer the space to let the reader know their stance on the topic and their hypothesis. The reader will also be introduced to the arguments. But, more importantly it allows the writer to set the tone of the essay, to let the reader know in a nutshell what they’re in for.

The following paragraphs will be the body of the essay, with each paragraph arguing a point which will support the writer’s hypothesis. Use terminology and keywords specific to the field of business studies. The arguments will, in turn, be supported by the research material. This is important because it lends credibility to the essay. Be sure to reference the supporting material accurately and in the format the school or marker has indicated. Plagiarism in no joke and can land you in some pretty hot waters which may result in severe penalties, disqualification of your essay, trouble with the department and even legal action. Make sure to give credit where it’s due.

Finally, the conclusion. While it is true that this final paragraph is used to refresh the reader of the hypothesis and how the essay they just read supports it, it could and should be used for more. A concluding paragraph allows the writer to leave a lasting impression on the reader. Parting thoughts, ideas and arguments which will stay in the reader’s mind long after they set down the essay can be conveyed in this portion of the paper.

The last keystroke indicates the time to submit, right? Wrong. The actual process of Business essay writing may be complete, but the paper is far from ready to be viewed by the instructor or marker. At this stage, it is but a rough stone pulled from the dirt. To be showcase ready it must be prepared, cleaned of imperfections and polished to a shine. In short, this initial piece is but the first draft, now it must endure several layers of proofreading, spelling and grammar checks, refinement, and iterations. It may be worthwhile to have another set of eyes read the essay just to make sure that it makes sense not only to the writer but to their audience as well.