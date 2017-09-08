Hackers penetrated the US and European Energy Sectors

Software and cyber security company Symantec has warned that hackers have gained entry into US and European Energy companies. The attack can compromise the National power grids. The group known as Dragonfly is the culprit for cyber-attacks which started in late 2015. Dragonfly has been laying low since when it was exposed in 2014, however, it is believed that they have resumed with their attacks. Since April this year cyber attacks have gradually increased. Hackers have managed to gain entry in US, Switzerland, and Turkey through malicious emails according to Symantec researchers. Are internet gambling sites safe from attackers? This is the question every casino fanatic asks themselves.

The examination adds to worries that mechanical firms, including power suppliers and different utilities, are vulnerable to cyber attacks that could be utilized for damaging purposes in case of a major geopolitical conflict. The Dragonfly group seems to be keen on both figuring out how energy sectors work and furthermore accessing operational systems themselves, to the degree that the hacking group now possibly has the ability to damage or gain control of these systems when it chooses to attack.

In June, the US government cautioned industrial firms about a hacking effort focusing on the nuclear and energy firms, saying in an alert seen by Reuters that cyber attackers sent malicious emails to obtain credentials so as to access targeted network systems. The malicious emails are used to install backdoors on the intended network which then give the hackers access to the computers or systems.

Symantec warned that the group is it in the process of gathering information but if it chooses to attack, it can be a devastating attack. The cyber-attacks on power grids can cause blackouts like what happened in Ukraine in 2015, and in its capital city Kiev in 2016 when it was attacked by another group. It is still unclear where exactly this group is based.