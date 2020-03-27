Have You Been Injured and It Wasn’t Your Fault?

Many Australians are unaware they might be able to claim compensation for personal injuries that weren’t a result of their own negligence. Personal injuries and accidents can happen anywhere, at any time, and no one is immune to fate.

When someone gets injured, not only is there the physical pain and suffering to deal with, there are also medical expenses, maybe an ambulance, loss of income from not being able to work or run your business and the list goes on.

In this post we’ll cover just some of the possible scenarios where personal injury can happen, and what you can do about your circumstances after the fact. Working with a compensation lawyer in NSW , Qld, Victoria or any other Australian state or territory is the starting point, and we’ll look at that at the end of this article.

Slip and Fall Incident

The slip and fall incident is possibly one of the most common forms of unfortunate accident. These incidents can result in sprains, broken bones, joint damage, head injuries and more. They can occur anywhere.

One scenario where you might frequently encounter a slip and fall is within a store or shopping centre. Supermarkets and food halls are places that can prove hazardous, as spills are often being mopped up, leaving floors slippery. Signage warning of the slippery conditions should be displayed, but not always.

Walking along council footpaths can also be a potential hazard, particularly for young children and the elderly. Uneven footpaths or unstable pavers are a relatively easy way for many people to trip and fall, landing awkwardly and doing physical damage in the process.

Injured At Work Or On the Way To Work

A lot of people might not realise that worker’s compensation doesn’t only cover workers while they are at work, but also while travelling to and from work as well. You’re also covered by motor vehicle third party insurance too in this instance.

The average employed person spends roughly a third of their day at work at least five days a week. That’s a lot of time, and many workplaces have loads of potential hazards, despite operating under the guidance of Workplace Health & Safety regulations.

Even the most benevolent of workplaces can still experience accidents. Your office chair could break, causing you to injure your back when you hit the floor. Things can happen anywhere.

Medical Negligence

Medical negligence, often also referred to as medical malpractice, is more common than people might like to think. Negligence doesn’t infer that medical staff did anything deliberately wrong. An accident or health issue may be the result of a lack of due diligence of under par hygiene procedures.

Sometimes a person goes into a hospital for one condition, only to develop a totally different problem while in hospital, or shortly after being discharged.

Errors can occur during surgery, with the most serious resulting in the death of the patient. Other times a surgical instrument could be left inside a patient, or the wrong procedure performed. It happens from time to time.

An Accident Involving a Vehicle

We’re almost all aware of liability insurance when it comes to all forms of motor vehicle. It’s that compulsory third party insurance that forms a part of all registration fees. It covers the driver or owner of the vehicle against injury to other people.

Motor vehicle accidents don’t just include collisions with other vehicles or objects, but also pedestrians, cyclists and the like. If you’re walking along the footpath and a car hits you, you’re covered under third party liability insurance.

The Action You Can Take

Anyone who has suffered a personal injury of any kind that has hampered you physically and financially, should seek the advice of a dedicated and experienced lawyer who specialises in personal injury claims.

Most firms offer a free first consultation to discuss your case, and many work on a “no win no fee” basis for your peace of mind.

It’s worth consulting a professional to discover if you have a legitimate claim for personal injury compensation.