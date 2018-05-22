Healthy Beginnings Receives $35,000 from PacificSource Foundation for Health Improvement

Healthy Beginnings received a two-year grant for $35,000 from The PacificSource Foundation for Health Improvement, which will be used to connect rural families to free comprehensive health and development assessments through the Rural Advocate Program. This generous two-year grant will help to strengthen data collection and sharing between service providers, partners and the health care community.

“We are honored that the PacificSource Foundation has chosen to support Healthy Beginnings in making this pivotal programmatic shift towards meeting families where they are. Having Rural Advocates and improving our data collection and sharing allows us to honor the diverse needs in Central Oregon. “The PacificSource Foundation has had a long standing commitment to improving health in our region, and that aligns perfectly with Healthy Beginnings’ mission that when we invest in improving the health of our children, we are really investing a strong future.” Diane Murray-Fleck, Executive Director.

About The PacificSource Foundation for Health Improvement

The PacificSource Foundation for Health Improvement provides resources and funds for the health and welfare of underserved and vulnerable populations, with an emphasis on children and youth. https://pacificsource.com/CharitableFoundation/

About Healthy Beginnings

For nearly 23 years, Healthy Beginnings has provided Central Oregon families with accessible, free health and developmental assessments for children from birth to five years old. The organization also provides referrals to appropriate community agencies, follow-up services, information and support.

The purpose of this program is to provide accessible, preventative assessments to confirm the well-being of children and/or to identify and refer concerns in the areas of health, development, and behavior. Since its inception, Healthy Beginnings has provided these services at no cost to families, and currently offers assessment clinics throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties.

For more information about Healthy Beginnings, or to schedule an assessment, please visit myhb.org.