Heart ‘n Home Hospice Chalk the Walks Event August 20

(Photo | Pexels)

Enjoy the moment! Dream big! You are loved! Today I am thankful… those are just a few of the uplifting messages chalked on sidewalks across at least 47 states and six countries during the annual Chalk the Walks events. Join Heart ‘n Home Hospice in La Pine and Bend on August 20 from 11am-1pm for outrageous chalking fun, lunch for the kids and an opportunity to inspire others by spreading joy, love and optimism.

“Every day we are inspired by our patients and their families. We learn life lessons and are given compelling words of wisdom by every individual we have the privilege of serving,” said Kandice Dickinson, director of Public Relations at Heart ‘n Home. “By partnering with The Joy Team for Chalk the Walk we can spread that love and joy to others. This event is fun way to encourage others and live like a kid again for a day.”

Anyone can participate in Chalk the Walks across the nation by chalking in front of their homes as well. People in the Bend and La Pine areas are invited to join the chalking fun at Heart ‘n Home Bend, 745 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Suite 205, and in La Pine at 51681 Huntington Road.

Chalk the Walks, an international project of Vancouver, Washington-based nonprofit The Joy Team, is all about spreading joy, inspiration and optimism through the magical power of sidewalk chalk. Because so many things are most powerful when done collectively, we’re inviting people to spend ten minutes outside on August 20 writing a positive message in chalk on their sidewalks, driveways or parking lots.

In addition to Heart ‘n Home Hospice of Bend and La Pine, the St. Charles Cancer Centers in Bend and Redmond will be hosting Chalk the Walk events August 20 from 11am-2pm.

gohospice.com