High Desert Chamber Music Awarded Grants from the Autzen Foundation & the Deschutes County Arts & Culture Program

(Crown City String Quartet at William E. Miller Elementary, December 2018 | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has been awarded a $2,500 educational outreach grant from the Autzen Foundation. The Autzen Foundation awards grants to social service, arts and culture, educational, environmental and youth-centered organizations that make Oregon a better place. HDCM will use these funds to expand their popular educational outreach offerings throughout Central Oregon.

High Desert Chamber Music has also received a grant from the Deschutes County Arts & Culture Alliance in the amount of $1,000. Arts and culture grants through the Deschutes County Department of Administrative Services offer support to local nonprofit organizations for programs or projects which seek to increase arts and culture opportunities and make arts and culture education available to Deschutes County residents. HDCM has earmarked these funds for Educational Outreach offerings, such as the Crown City String Quartet’s visit to William E. Miller Elementary School last month.

“We are pleased to be recognized by foundations that support our priorities,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “This funding allows us to fulfill our goal of reaching younger audiences in the community.”

High Desert Chamber Music has seen consistent growth and strong sales in the first half of the 2018-19 season. HDCM offers an exciting roster of world-class professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

highdesertchambermusic.com