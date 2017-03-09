Bend, Oregon-Based High Desert Museum to Receive $15,000 in Painting & Carpentry Services

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

The Museum was selected as the winner of Webfoot Painting’s Project Serious $15,000 Giveaway: Non-profit Edition

Many of the High Desert Museum’s structures are over 30 years old and maintenance is constant. Although not visible to the public, the east side of the main building is in need of some serious repair to replace a large section of wood from rotting. This portion of the building has not been repaired since the Museum was built! Webfoot Painting will tackle a project which includes replacement of shingles and trim board before adding a fresh coat of paint. This gift will help to prevent further damage and the need for additional and even more costly repairs.

Of this generous donation, Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph. D. said, “We are honored to be chosen by Webfoot Painting as the recipients of this generous donation and thank all our supporters who voted for us. There are many worthy nonprofits in Bend and we’re humbled by this gift.”

The High Desert Museum opened in 1982 and brings regional wildlife, culture, art and natural resources together to promote an understanding of the natural and cultural heritage of North America’s high desert country. The Museum uses indoor and outdoor exhibits, wildlife in natural habitats, and living history demonstrations to help people discover and appreciate the high desert environment. The Museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is a Smithsonian Affiliate.

WEBFOOT PAINTING has provided seriously great painting, carpentry, and deck restoration services throughout Central Oregon since 2003. Giving back to the Central Oregon community is a core tenant of their business.

Gavin Hepp, Owner, 541-420-4140 (cellular) or gavin@webfootpainting.com.

Museum 541-382-4754 x3241 or info@highdesertmuseum.org.