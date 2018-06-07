High Lakes Urgent Care Now Open on Bend’s Westside

High Lakes Urgent Care is now open on the westside of Bend located in the Shevlin Park Health & Wellness Center.

High Lakes Urgent Care treats common, non-life-threatening injuries and illness on a walk-in basis. Open with extended hours including evenings, weekends and holidays, this facility provides care in a popular neighborhood and business area.

“Our goal is to provide essential care to patients in a quick and convenient manner,” said Jeff Caba, PA-C. “Patients are able see wait times and reserve a spot online to choose a time that is most convenient for them.”

A combination of Physicians, Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners complement the outstanding care provided by the High Lakes primary and specialty care teams.

“Urgent Care centers have grown exponentially in the past few years,” said Caba. “It is clear that patients want to get healthcare at time and place that fits in with the rest of their daily life. We are confident that this location will serve the community well.”

High Lakes Urgent Care is collaborating with The Center to provide state of the art digital imaging and orthopedic consultation for patients on the shared Shevlin Park campus.

High Lakes Urgent Care accepts most insurance plans as well as competitive pricing for those with high-deductible insurance plans or those wishing to pay cash.

For more information, to check wait times and reserve an appointment, please visit www.highlakeshealthcare.com

High Lakes Urgent Care

2215 NW Shevlin Park Rd, Suite 100

Bend, OR 97703

More Information about High Lakes Healthcare

High Lakes is a local, independent health care practice with primary care doctors, family nurse practitioners and advanced practice practitioners. Our team of care providers remains committed to caring for patients the way they want to, in a hands-on way that values relationships over volume.

Our primary care physicians take on challenges in health care to further assist patients. To be part of our practice, every provider is charged with making quality improvements to health care above and beyond the normal routine. With locations in Bend’s Upper Mill, Sisters, Shevlin Park and Redmond we provide convenient access to health care for our patients.

At High Lakes Health Care, we provide cutting edge population health management, and we also work with other partners on total population health across geographic populations. Our unique approach is not only about providing better access to medical care; it is about supporting overall health and wellness in our community.