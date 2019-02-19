Why Hire an Outside Consultant to Develop Company Managers & Leaders?

(Photo | Pixabay)

Regardless of what service a company provides or product it sells, every single company’s greatest assets are its employees. From the reception desk, to the assembly line to the warehouse, without those employees, a company is worthless. If a company neglects maintaining and making improvements to office equipment, facilities and operational processes, it will lag in industry standards and eventually become outdated and then obsolete. The same happens when developing and training employees is neglected and the costliest fallout is turnover.

Often, the training and development of employees within a company is based on “what we’ve always done”. The same issues, concerns are reacted to in the same manner, day in and day out. Why? Because the time and effort it takes to evaluate, change and retrain is more than most can spare while the business is in full-tilt. A pattern of reactiveness to issues becomes the “norm” rather than being proactive to prevent issues from reoccurring or happening at all.

An additional challenge is generally the leaders and managers in a company achieved their positions because they did their job well. They self-manage themselves to be great at their job, get promoted, then show up the day after the promotion with the expectation they need to manage everyone in their charge to be like them. Just because someone knows how to do their job well, doesn’t mean they have the necessary skills to manage people.

This is where outsourcing employee development and hiring a business consultant to help determine necessary training and suggest operational improvements can provide invaluable benefits. First and most important is the savings of time. Developing an effective training plan, the curriculum, implementing the training and holding trainees accountable to use the training requires a lot of time. Whereas a consultant’s sole time is spent on this process. Also, there is great value in an outside, fresh perspective, for both employee development and operations. An outside party doesn’t know an employee’s history with the company, their personality quirks (we all have them!) or the struggles they may be having with other employees. There’s a focus on developing the employee from where they start the minute they enter training. Same with operations, an outside party won’t be hemmed in by the old “how it’s always been done” mantra. They will bring fresh ideas and have the time to dedicate to implementing changes.

These are just some of the services Elite Management Training offers. At the foundation is our Crestcom Bullet Proof Manager program. Our interactive management training program ensures that participants will embed, cement, and institutionalize what they learn during their Crestcom experience. Managers and leaders walk away with tools, techniques, and how-to systems that they can apply to their daily lives that will make them more successful and efficient as managers and leaders.

In addition to the off-site Crestcom Bullet Proof Manager program, we also offer on-site custom training sessions for staff and consulting. One of the services we most recently offered to our clients is performing initial interviews for open positions within their company. Getting to know the organization, helping develop an accurate job description, posting the employment ad, sifting through the resumes, performing initial interviews then passing along the recommendations has saved many hours of our clients’ precious work hours.

More in-depth consulting has involved developing production goals for all employees within an organization, long-term business planning with company leaders/owners and succession planning. Making the investment in improving a company’s greatest assets, capitalizing on all opportunities and becoming more efficient and productive will increase profits.

Still not sure? Maybe a recommendation from a client that has partnered with us since the inception of Elite Management Training will help. Lance Brant, partner at Capstone CPAs, says “Cale has been integral in assisting me with the growth of Capstone CPAs through training and developing our staff, consulting on business practices, and hiring the right team members. Thanks to his insight and help, Capstone CPAs now has four offices throughout Central Oregon and plans to keep growing. A company won’t go wrong partnering with Cale and Alicia.”

Cale Pearson has deep roots in the Redmond Community. Having spent 12 years in an area trucking business, and growing from his involvement in the community, he has a passion for helping businesses lead and manage with better efficiency. In addition to owning Elite Management Training and facilitating trainings and providing consulting services in Central Oregon, he also hones his leadership and management skills through coaching his sons’ basketball teams. When he’s not at work, coaching or cheering on his boys on the soccer field, he and his family (including their three dogs) enjoy everything Central Oregon has to offer the outdoor fitness enthusiasts.