When To Hire A Personal Injury Lawyer Cortland

Meeting an accident is not an easy thing to experience. Even more so when there are injuries involved. One of the best recourses that you can have is to hire a personal injury lawyer. However, because of the costs involved, many of those who figure into an accident choose not to hire a lawyer, and handle all their claims in their accident by themselves. If you are also going along this path, read through this article to learn more about when, and why it is to your advantage to hire a personal injury lawyer, like Greene & Reid, in Cortland.

If you have suffered an injury

When you have suffered an injury as a result of the negligence of the other party, it is to your best interest to hire a personal injury lawyer. Do not try to settle the case, or fight for your claims all by yourself. The negligent party will most likely try to convince you as much as they can to settle for lower claims, for the peace of everybody. This may be true, but if you are injured, you need to make sure that you are aptly compensated. Your personal injury lawyer can help you along that line.

When an injury is met, your lawyer can also help you out with assessing the value of medical claims to help ensure that you or your family member concerned has the best medical team possible for their recovery.

If you have to meet with insurance companies

When you meet a car accident, it is almost close to impossible to avoid dealing with insurance companies, as they will always be there every step of the way. For the negligent party, their insurance company will try their best to negotiate the least amount of claims as possible. If you are not knowledgeable about insurance laws in Cortland, this will only put you in a more disadvantageous spot. Remember that, to begin with, these insurance companies are already at a higher advantage than you are. To level off the playing field, do seek the help and advice of a personal injury lawyer.

If there is death or any other severe matters and losses involved

Death is the last thing anyone would ever think about in an accident. However, if this unfortunate circumstance happens, you should always consult the help of a personal injury lawyer. Deaths and other losses as a result of an accident is never an easy thing to deal with, as you will have a lot of emotions and responsibilities on your plate. Often, accidents really are plain accidents; however, in some cases, they may be due to negligent drivers who were intoxicated, using their mobile phones or exposed to other distractions.

When any of the abovementioned instances occur, hire a personal injury lawyer in Cortland. These professionals will take the stress off your shoulders, and help you make sure that these losses are paid for with justice.

If you are unsure about the laws and the procedure

Personal injury law in Cortland is time-bound by the Statute of Limitations of the State of New York. This means that there are deadlines and procedures for you to follow, so that your claims may properly be filed. If you go beyond the period set out for a claim, you may already be barred from claiming, or from even filing your case. If you are not knowledgeable about the laws and procedures in Cortland, then you should hire a personal injury lawyer to help you out.

When you have a personal injury lawyer to help you, you can sleep better at night with a higher assurance that your case is filed within the proper time and other restrictions set out by the limitations. You will no longer be confused about where it is, and how you should begin.

If you do not have witnesses, or if you are having a hard time determining who is the negligent party

Suppose both drivers in the collision are injured: Who is the negligent party? Especially if there are no surveillance cameras on the street, and if there are no witnesses, it becomes challenging to determine who is the negligent party. Often, you may already make the mistake of immediately assuming it is your fault, but through further investigation, it is found out that it actually is the other party who is liable for damages.

The only way to accurately ascertain the damage and circumstances leading to the accident is through the help of a personal injury lawyer. Their years of study and expertise allow them to fully understand the details that you may not be entirely sure about, to come up with a clear and definite judgment of who is liable.

Conclusion

With all these in mind, the most important thing for you to remember is that hiring a personal injury lawyer will always be worth all the extra costs that you will incur. Lawyers are better versed with handling a case and claims than you are; hence, it ensures that you get what you

deserve, especially after a terrifying accident. These lawyers in Cortland usually work on a contingency basis; therefore, you will only have to pay them after you receive all your claims for damages. Consequently, it is still more beneficial for you to go ahead and hire that lawyer.