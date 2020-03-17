Holm Made Toffee Co. Recognized with State & International Awards

(Photo | Courtesy of Holm Made Toffee Co.)

Holm Made Toffee Co. captured the people’s hearts at the 16th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival over the weekend of March 7–8. Featuring a wide selection of over 50 exhibitors, artisan chocolatiers and confectioners from across the west coast, Holm Made Toffee walked away with a win in the People’s Choice category. This is Holm Made Toffee’s ninth award in six years presented by the Oregon Chocolate Festival.

“It is in the hands of the Oregon Chocolate Festival attendees to vote for their favorite exhibitor,” revealed Karolina Lavagnino, organizer of the annual festival. “This year, a majority of votes went to Holm Made Toffee Co. Randi and Donna are our festival attendees’ favorites… it’s been a privilege watching this small family business, become a recognizable brand and see their delicious toffee everywhere.”

Also added onto Holm Made Toffee’s list of awards and accomplishments, is the title of Six Star Award: Grand Master by the International Chocolate Salon. The awards for the Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America are based on the combined total number of Gold and Silver Awards as well as star ratings received by the entrant in the previous years.

Holm Made Toffee Co. has previously received awards from the International Chocolate Salon for their Spicy Red Pepper, Lavender, Cardamom Vanilla and Himalayan Pink Salt Hazelnut Toffees, even receiving the title of Exceptional Chocolatier in 2019.

holmmadetoffee.com